Long vacant Toronto restaurant is finally getting a new tenant

A restaurant location that's been vacant since 2017 finally has a new tennant moving in, and people are thrilled.

Once the location of then-popular Saturday Dinette, 807 Gerrard East has been vacant ever since the business shut down due to ongoing disputes with the landlord.

The space is turning over a new leaf this summer, though, as it is set to be home to Alice Marie Bakery & Coffee, the latest venture by White Lily Diner pastry Chef Rachelle Cornish.

"Words cannot describe the amount of excitement we are feeling after spending over a year looking at different commercial spaces," reads a caption on the bakery's Instagram.

"We found this sweet little gem on the corner of Gerrard and Logan and caught the feels pretty quick."

You can expect to find fresh sourdough, flaky pastries and — of course — all manner of doughnuts at this new East Chinatown gem, so if you weren't excited merely by the idea of a business finally filling the long-empty space, you can get amped up for the impending sugar high.

While Alice Marie's exact opening date has yet to be announced, you can check out a gallery of Rachelle's goodies through the bakery's website, or sample for yourself at White Lily Diner.