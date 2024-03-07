Bakery known for its French pastries opening second Toronto location

One of Toronto's best French bakeries is about to open a second location in the city.

Since 2020, Bomou Artisanal Bakery has been serving flaky pastries, fresh bread and delightful cakes to Leaside from their Bayview shop, but they're about to expand into a whole new neighbourhood.

The patisserie has gained a reputation over its so-far short lifespan for offering an authentic Parisienne experience through their freshly baked, delicious and beautiful goodies, so it was only a matter of time before an expansion was on the table.

The new location of the bakery will be in Rosedale, taking over a corner retail space at 1075 Yonge Street, that's currently undergoing the final touches of renovations before the bakeshop opens.

While the opening date for the bakery has not yet been confirmed, a representative from Bomou has confirmed to blogTO that the business is hoping to open by the end of April, so hungry Rosedale residents don't have to wait too much longer.

In the meantime, you can visit Bomou at their original location at 1636 Bayview Ave for a cream-filled croissant, fluffy cappucino or a restock of their homemade honeyed walnuts.