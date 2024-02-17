Toronto cafe abruptly closes due to owners' health concerns

A Toronto cafe known for its innovative and colourful drinks has suddenly closed citing its owners health concerns.

The Tiny Cloud Cafe in Chinatown served photo-worthy concoctions in their signature portable plastic cans for less than a year before announcing via Instagram that they'd be closing their Spadina location.

Founded by high school friends Malik Hinds and Samer Abdulhussain, the cafe took a sustainable approach to their operation, using responsibly sourced beans and treats from local vendors.

The mission of the cafe was to build community while spreading joy in the form of bright, unique beverages but, as the note from the cafe's founders states, concerns for their health steered them to closing down.

While the post doesn't offer specifics on the health concerns that led to Hinds and Abdulhussain's decision to shutter the business, they do say that the choice was "a necessary one."

Luckily, this may not be the end for Tiny Cloud Cafe or for the business partners, as they encourage fans to stay tuned for the "exciting plans," they have for the future.

Only time will tell what the next iteration of the venture will look like, or when it will arrive in Toronto, but in the meantime Hinds and Abdulhussain thank their community for the "profound learning adventure" that was Tiny Cloud Cafe.

The Tiny Cloud Cafe was previously located at 439 Spadina Ave.