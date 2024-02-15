Toronto is obsessed with this tiramisu but some people can't believe how much it costs

A trendy Toronto dessert spot is at the centre of some major debate over claims that it has the city's "best tiramisu."

North York's Nonna Lia touts itself as offering the "top-rated desserts" in the GTA, but some people in the city are airing their grievances with the business after an Instagram post went up bestowing them the title of Toronto's best tiramisu.

At the centre of the debate: the price. Nonna Lia sells their individually packaged (and, I might add, extremely cute,) tiramisus for a whopping $19 to $22 a pop, and many believe that the dessert in question just isn't worth it.

One commentor agrees that the dessert is good, "but $22 for a tiramisu is crazyyyy," while another suggests that it's "quite overpriced for the quantity."

The portion size for the price appears to also be a central controversy when it comes to the discourse on Nonna Lia tiramisu.

"I had this but honestly $20 for this small container ain’t it," writes one commentor. "It’s ok but not worth that price tag."

Others suggest that the desserts being served by the business aren't "authentic," with several people adding that their own nonnas make it better.

In spite of the criticism, Nonna Lia continues to pull in great reviews on Google, with customers praising their "wonderful experience" at the shop and their range of unique flavours like blood orange and hibiscus and mango passion fruit that you just won't find at a traditional Italian spot.

If you want my opinion, there's no price too high when it comes to treating yourself with something sweet, and Nonna Lia's look pretty delectable, but, if you have a nonna of your own, enjoy your free tiramisu and the extra $22 in your pocket.