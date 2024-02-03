Win a $450 dining experience at the new KOST Chalet

The 44th floor of the Bisha Hotel in the Entertainment District has just transformed into the KŌST Chalet and we want to give you $450 worth of food and drinks to experience it!

The limited time pop-up chalet inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe and designed by Caspar Haydar Design exudes warmth and sophistication and features a menu with cozy and indulgent eats like cheese and chocolate fondues, French onion soup, and duck confit poutine.

Enter the contest for a chance to win a cocktail and dining experience worth $450. Your prize will include two complementary Remy cocktails, unlimited items from the Chalet menu and one dessert.