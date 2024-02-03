Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
KOST Chalet

Win a $450 dining experience at the new KOST Chalet

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The 44th floor of the Bisha Hotel in the Entertainment District has just transformed into the KŌST Chalet and we want to give you $450 worth of food and drinks to experience it!

The limited time pop-up chalet inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe and designed by Caspar Haydar Design exudes warmth and sophistication and features a menu with cozy and indulgent eats like cheese and chocolate fondues, French onion soup, and duck confit poutine.

Enter the contest for a chance to win a cocktail and dining experience worth $450. Your prize will include two complementary Remy cocktails, unlimited items from the Chalet menu and one dessert.

Check out all the contest details here.
Lead photo by

KŌST
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Win a $450 dining experience at the new KOST Chalet

Shoppers are clowning Loblaws for its absolutely tragic-looking frozen pizza

'Rollercoaster' day for Toronto ice cream shop after stolen mascot is mysteriously returned

Famous Toronto vegan pizza joint is permanently closing

Justin Trudeau surprises locals at a popular Toronto restaurant

50 essential Mexican restaurants in Toronto you need to try at least once

Here's where Canada's first Shake Shack will open in Toronto

Viral video compares Canada's high grocery prices to Mexico