A massive chocolate show is happening in Toronto right before Valentine's Day

There's a huge chocolate festival happening in Toronto this February, and it's the perfect opportunity to pick up something sweet for your sweetheart — or for yourself!

They say chocolate is an aphrodisiac, and maybe that's why the organizers behind the Winter Chocolate Show decided to throw it every February, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Whatever the case, the show is making a return this year, and yet again promises a "day filled with chocolate tasting, talking, and buying."

Taking on a similar format as shows in past years, you can expect seminars and panels from chocolate experts, tastings from a number of local vendors, and the chance to purchase goodies to bring home.

Some notable players from the chocolate world will be in attendance selling and sampling their products, like Desbarres Chocolate from Uxbridge, Soul Chocolate from Toronto, and Kin + Pod from Vernon, B.C.

This year's show is taking place at the Appel Salon in the Toronto Reference Library (789 Yonge St.) — the same venue where a huge tea festival will be held shortly before the chocolate show.

This year's Winter Chocolate Show is taking place on Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are priced at $16.95 per person and can be purchased through Eventbrite.