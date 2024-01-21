Local Public Eatery opening huge new Toronto location next month

Restaurant chain Local Public Eatery, currently with two locations in the city has announced the opening of their latest location, and it's taking on a brand new neighbourhood.

The chain's first Toronto location opened in Liberty Village back in 2014, shortly followed by the opening of their Leaside location and, now, they're taking on the financial district.

blogTO reported on the chain's newest location at Adelaide and York back in summer 2023, with the restaurant expected to have its grand opening in time for the holidays.

Well, suffice it to say the holidays came and went without the restaurant opening, but an official opening date has finally been announced.

Local Public Eatery's Adelaide location will be open for business as of Feb. 1.

Expect typical chain-restaurant options like burgers, sandwiches and salads alongside an extensive selection of international and domestic beers, cocktails and wines.

While the menu is nothing new, another reliable chain restaurant in the Financial District will be a welcome addition for after-work drinks and nibbles for working folk.

Local Liberty and Local Leaside remain open, and reservations for all three restaurants can be made online.

Local Adelaide is located at 141 Adelaide West.