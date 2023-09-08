Toronto brunch restaurant has permanently closed and been replaced by something else

A brunch restaurant in Toronto known for its happy hour and cheap oyster deals has permanently closed, and it's already been replaced by a new business.

Misty Restaurant & Bar, previously located at 490 Queen St. W., served up lots of brunch specials including lobster eggs benny, French toast, mimosas, and avocado toast.

The bar was also known for its inventive late-night cocktails, and filling meals like pasta, tacos, rack of lamb, and sliders.

The brunch and cocktail bar has now been replaced by Comma, a new Korean fusion restaurant and bar with an extensive menu full of appetizers, cozy dishes, Korean classics, vegan options, and hearty mains.

Appetizers at this new spot include konjac jelly noodles, kimchi pancakes, Korean marinated beef quesadillas, and soft tofu salad. Mains include Korean short rib patties, spicy garlic fried chicken, Korean beef tartare, udon, and classic dishes like bibimbap and tteok-bokki (spicy rice cakes).

You'll also find a variety of innovative craft cocktails, including the kimchi caesar, black sesame coffee martini, and the shiso soju martini.

Comma is now open 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. seven days a week at 490 Queen St. W.