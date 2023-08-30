Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Chinese restaurant in Ontario got to fill the Stanley Cup with its egg rolls

One lucky Chinese restaurant in Ontario recently had its internationally-renowned egg rolls featured in perhaps the greatest trophy of all time — the Stanley Cup

Mike Muir, an athletic trainer with the Las Vegas Golden Knights, took the prized championship trophy to his hometown of Ottawa on Monday, where he filled the top of the cup with famous egg rolls from a local restaurant. 

Golden Palace Restaurant, located at 2195 Carling Ave. in Ottawa, is a third-generation family-owned business, having served up Chinese specialties and egg rolls for the past 63 years. 

The restaurant shared clips of Muir filling up the Stanley Cup with its mouthwatering egg rolls at a backyard party this week. 

Their "Famous Golden Palace Egg Rolls" have been devoured on virtually every continent on the planet, and the restaurant regularly ships the rolls, which retail for $31.80 per dozen, across the province.

Muir also took the Stanley Cup to Ottawa's Frank Ryan Park on Monday afternoon, where people had the chance to take photos with the championship trophy for a cash donation to the Ottawa West Little League. 

Back in June, the Golden Knights won their very first Stanley Cup championship, after defeating the Florida Panthers with an impressive 9—3 victory in game 5. 

Golden Palace Restaurant
