Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
wikki hut toronto

Food court restaurant chain slammed with 12 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

A food court restaurant chain was recently flagged at one of its locations in Toronto after health inspectors found a staggering number of infractions. 

Wikki Hut, located at 700 Lawrence Ave. W. (inside the Lawrence Allen Centre), was issued a conditional pass notice after inspectors detected 12 infractions, four of which were crucial, four significant, three minor, and one categorized as "other." 

The chain currently boasts one other location in Toronto at the Yonge Sheppard Centre, and another two in Barrie and London.

Wikki Hut serves up Asian-infused South American cuisine, with spiced meat entrees such as asado chicken and pebre beef with sides like plantains, mango salad, and bean rice. 

The four crucial infractions included failing to "ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination food," and storing ice in an unsanitary manner. 

Significant infractions involved using food equipment not of readily cleanable form, and using a dirty cloth to clean food contact surfaces. 

The full list of infractions is available on the DineSafe website

wikki hut toronto

The list of infractions on DineSafe.

Although Wikki Hut racked up a dozen health infractions, the restaurant managed to walk away with just a conditional pass notice and will remain open for service as staff work through all of the issues highlighted by inspectors. 

Lead photo by

Wikki Hut via DoorDash
