Toronto cafe with outdoor patio opens next to Toronto's waterfront

It's back! One of Toronto's best cafes has reopened its waterfront location just steps from the Power Plant, Harbourfront Centre and other lakeside attractions.

Boxcar Social Harbourfront officially reopened on May 19 just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend.

The cafe first opened at this location back in 2016 but was closed during the winter.

Boxcar Social is one of Toronto's favourite independent cafe chains with locations on the east and west side of the city including the beautiful Boxcar Social Laneway in Little Italy.

The reopened lakeside location has all the usual drinks and pastries Boxcar Social is known for including pourovers, espresso-based drinks and cocktails.

There's also a lunch and dinner menu that keeps the place open to as late as midnight on some days.

Boxcar Social Harbourfront is located at 235 Queens Quay West.