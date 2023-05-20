Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted a day ago
Report Inaccuracy
boxcar social toronto

Toronto cafe with outdoor patio opens next to Toronto's waterfront

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted a day ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

It's back! One of Toronto's best cafes has reopened its waterfront location just steps from the Power Plant, Harbourfront Centre and other lakeside attractions.

Boxcar Social Harbourfront officially reopened on May 19 just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend.

The cafe first opened at this location back in 2016 but was closed during the winter. 

Boxcar Social is one of Toronto's favourite independent cafe chains with locations on the east and west side of the city including the beautiful Boxcar Social Laneway in Little Italy.

The reopened lakeside location has all the usual drinks and pastries Boxcar Social is known for including pourovers, espresso-based drinks and cocktails.

There's also a lunch and dinner menu that keeps the place open to as late as midnight on some days.

Boxcar Social Harbourfront is located at 235 Queens Quay West.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto cafe with outdoor patio opens next to Toronto's waterfront

Toronto is getting a new farmers' market in an area that desperately needs one

Grocery stores open on Victoria Day 2023 in Toronto

LCBO and Beer Store hours for the Victoria Day 2023 long weekend in Ontario

Beer stores and bottle shops open in Toronto when everything else is closed

Grocery stores are now guilt-tripping people into donating to food banks

Toronto restaurant the Real Jerk just opened a new location

Famous dim sum restaurant is opening a new Toronto location