Filipino restaurant in Toronto nailed for 12 infractions by health inspectors

A Filipino restaurant in Toronto has just been hit with 12 infractions by health inspectors.

Tinuno is known for their representation of Filipino cuisine, especially elaborate kamayan meals.

They have a reputation for being one of the best restaurants for Filipino food in the city, but during an inspection on March 6 their location at 3520 Bathurst St. was issued a conditional pass.

Of the 12 infractions, four were crucial, three were significant and five were minor.

The four crucial infractions were for storing ice in an unsanitary manner, failing to protect food from contamination, and for failing “to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.”

One of the significant infractions was for "food equipment not of tight and sound construction."

The five minor infractions included the food handling room not being maintained in sanitary condition and not having clean walls and floors, and for equipment surfaces not being sanitized as necessary.

The full list of infractions can be found on the DineSafe website.

Since Tinuno received a conditional pass, they can stay open as they work to resolve these issues.