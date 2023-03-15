Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
slice n bites toronto

Toronto restaurant for pizza and sushi handed 11 infractions by health inspectors

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A Toronto restaurant that serves an eclectic menu of pizza, sushi, falafel and poutine has been hit with 11 infractions by health inspectors.

Slice N Bites specializes in a wide selection of kosher cuisine that also includes pasta and soup, but they were given a conditional pass for their most recent inspection.

Located at 3020 Bathurst, the restaurant was issued the conditional pass on March 13.

Of the 11 infractions, just two were crucial, with five significant and four minor infractions.

The two crucial infractions were for the food handler failing to wash their hands as necessary, and for failure to prevent food from contamination.

The significant infractions included failing to maintain handwashing stations with liquid soap and paper towels, and failing to provide an adequate number of handwashing stations, and using utensils and food equipment "not of readily cleanable form."

The minor infractions included the ceiling and floors not being clean in the food handling room, which was also not kept "free from materials not regularly used."

The full list of infractions for the restaurant can be found on the DineSafe website.

slice n bites toronto

Full list of infractions for Slice N Bites listed on DineSafe.

As they were issued a conditional pass, Slice N Bites is allowed to stay open while they resolve their issues.

Lead photo by

Slice N Bites
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Here's what it's like to line up for a club in Toronto on a Saturday night

Win tickets to T.O. Food and Drink Fest 2023

Toronto restaurant for pizza and sushi handed 11 infractions by health inspectors

Toronto snack shop closing down and moving to new location

Vote for your favourites in 25 new best of categories

Brunch restaurant in Toronto has been abandoned and is now permanently closed

These Toronto cafes serve the terrifying zombie fungus from The Last of Us

Toronto's hottest new secret bagel shop is hidden inside a pizzeria