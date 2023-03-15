Toronto restaurant for pizza and sushi handed 11 infractions by health inspectors

A Toronto restaurant that serves an eclectic menu of pizza, sushi, falafel and poutine has been hit with 11 infractions by health inspectors.

Slice N Bites specializes in a wide selection of kosher cuisine that also includes pasta and soup, but they were given a conditional pass for their most recent inspection.

Located at 3020 Bathurst, the restaurant was issued the conditional pass on March 13.

Of the 11 infractions, just two were crucial, with five significant and four minor infractions.

The two crucial infractions were for the food handler failing to wash their hands as necessary, and for failure to prevent food from contamination.

The significant infractions included failing to maintain handwashing stations with liquid soap and paper towels, and failing to provide an adequate number of handwashing stations, and using utensils and food equipment "not of readily cleanable form."

The minor infractions included the ceiling and floors not being clean in the food handling room, which was also not kept "free from materials not regularly used."

The full list of infractions for the restaurant can be found on the DineSafe website.

As they were issued a conditional pass, Slice N Bites is allowed to stay open while they resolve their issues.