Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
doughbox

Wood-fired halal pizza chain opening first locations in Toronto

A wood-fired pizza chain with many locations in Canada is now finally opening up locations in Toronto, including one right downtown.

DoughBox is known for serving not only quick pizzas but also pasta, with locations in over a dozen cities in Ontario so far.

The restaurant serves a menu of pizza, pasta, salads and desserts, including lots of pizzas with halal meat options. The dough is freshly stretched and sauce is homemade, and all pizzas are cooked in wood-fired ovens.

Halal pizzas offered include the Spicy Buffalo with buffalo sauce, chicken, gorgonzola, hot peppers and blue cheese drizzle and the Electric Avenue with jerk chicken, roasted red peppers, pineapple, chipotle aioli and green onion.

There's also the Twisted Club that combines toppings of fresh avocado, wild arugula, chicken, tomato, pancetta, pesto and lemon pepper aioli.

They also have an "unlimited topping" option that lets you add as many toppings as you want for a flat price of $16.95.

DoughBox was founded by Niagara residents Tony Visca and Fern Colavecchia, who have decades of experience in artisanal pizza and pasta making.

According to their website, two locations of the chain are now coming to Toronto.

One should be situated at 51 Rexdale Blvd. in Etobicoke and the other should be opening at 40 University Ave. in downtown Toronto.

It looks like the chain also has plans to open a location in Saskatchewan at 880 Broadway Ave. in Saskatoon.

