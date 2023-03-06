People are upset that the KFC Double Down is not coming to Canada

KFC has been advertising the return of its notorious Double Down, but some here in Canada are upset the item won't be returning here.

The item is back on menus in the United States today.

RIP, Buns. The Double Down is back for a limited time, starting TODAY! Get it while you can 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nuLRrDf9Gw — KFC (@kfc) March 6, 2023

Some Canadians are annoyed that we don't also have access to the sandwich made with two chicken pieces instead of buns.

@kfc_canada I'm reading the double down is returning to the US. So is it returning back to Canadian stores as well? — Roddie MacNeil (@Roddie_1) March 2, 2023

One person is even saying they're going to ask for it every day until they bring it back.

@kfc_canada please can we have the double down back? If not I’ll ask EVERY day until it comes back Day 1 — Derek Brayden (@DerekBrayden) March 5, 2023

They're not the only one tweeting at KFC's Canadian account asking for the item back here in Canada.

Though March 6 was the official return date for the Double Down in the States, it's not on any Canadian menus right now.

@kfc_canada is double down coming back to Canada too? 🤔 — 🏳️‍🌈Cosmical Lupus🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 🔜FE (@CosmicalLupus) March 2, 2023

In typical Canadian fashion, one person expressed they were "a little upset."

@kfc_canada I'm alittle upset right now that @kfc gets the Double Down But us in Canada do not 👎 What are we going to do about this? #DoubleDown #KFC — Shawn V (@ShawnJ316) March 2, 2023

People have been asking the chain to bring back the Double Down in Canada for months.

@kfc is there any way you can put the Double Down back in action for even just a bit in Canada?? Because I could really really use some comfort food right now!! Please and thank you. — jsk (@jskjsk101) September 14, 2022

KFC Canada themselves even tweeted in December 2022, "This is [cap emoji] but should we bring back the Double Down??"

This is 🧢 but should we bring back the Double Down?? https://t.co/xA1LHJQ3MO — KFC Canada (@kfc_canada) December 7, 2022

People resoundingly replied that they wanted them to bring it back, but alas, it looks like their prayers are going unanswered for now.

@kfc_canada my friend when are you bringing back the Double Down! pic.twitter.com/hXylgfhIIg — Shawn V (@ShawnJ316) February 9, 2023

One person even said the menu item should be made permanent.

The people have spoken. Bring back the Double Down and make it a permanent menu item. — Matthew Puddister (@mattpuddister) December 8, 2022

It seems like a lot of people would settle for starting with even bringing it back temporarily, so we'll have to see if KFC is ever going to give the people in Canada what they want.