Sushi restaurant handed 10 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

A Toronto restaurant that specializes in kosher sushi was just given a conditional pass during an inspection when health officials found 10 infractions.

Noah Kosher Sushi is at the same address as Richmond Kosher Bakery at 4119 Bathurst St.

They were issued a conditional pass on March 8, with health inspectors identifying 10 infractions.

Of the 10, two were crucial and three were significant, and five were minor.

The two crucial infractions were for the food handler failing to ensure they washed their hands, and for failure to protect food from contamination.

The three significant infractions included utensils and food equipment not being in "readily cleanable form."

As for the five minor infractions, they included the walls and floors not being clean in the food handling room, which wasn't kept in sanitary condition or free from materials not regularly used.

All infractions can be found listed on the DineSafe website.

Noah Kosher Sushi was given a conditional pass, so they are allowed to remain open while they work on resolving the issues.