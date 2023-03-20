Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
the caledonian toronto

Mike Myers just surprised staff by showing up at a Toronto pub

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A Toronto pub just got a surprise visit from a major star: Mike Myers.

The star of Austin Powers and Shrek showed up on Sunday at The Caledonian in Toronto, which is known for its vast selection of over 600 whiskies and serving haggis.

The pub posted a photo to social media of Myers with owner Donna Wolff on Sunday, saying "Great to see you at the pub."

People have been commenting on the photo, with many saying "wow," "awesome" and "amazing," with a couple people commenting "groovy, baby!"

One person commented, "Two legends right there."

"He came in with a group last night. They had fish n' chips; haggis, neeps and tatties; and our sausage rolls," owner David Wolff tells blogTO. 

"He was super nice and charming. His first time in The Caledonian."

Wolff also calls him "a great guy."

The Caledonian has been open since 2010, and Donna herself hails from Huntly in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

While Myers is from Scarborough, he does have distant Scottish ancestry, so if you're looking to catch a glimpse of the movie star you might want to try hanging out in other bars that serve Scottish food.

Lead photo by

The Caledonian
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto bakery hit with 10 infractions by health inspectors

This semi-hidden Toronto cafe has been student run for nearly six decades

A march was held to mourn the closing of Ontario's sketchiest McDonald's

Mike Myers just surprised staff by showing up at a Toronto pub

Reusable water bottles recalled in Canada due to toxic metal presence

Toronto bar owner warns of potential fire safety scam

This Toronto company is the first of its kind to be recognized for combatting food waste

Someone has been obsessively ranking every single croissant in Toronto