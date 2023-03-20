Mike Myers just surprised staff by showing up at a Toronto pub

A Toronto pub just got a surprise visit from a major star: Mike Myers.

The star of Austin Powers and Shrek showed up on Sunday at The Caledonian in Toronto, which is known for its vast selection of over 600 whiskies and serving haggis.

The pub posted a photo to social media of Myers with owner Donna Wolff on Sunday, saying "Great to see you at the pub."

People have been commenting on the photo, with many saying "wow," "awesome" and "amazing," with a couple people commenting "groovy, baby!"

One person commented, "Two legends right there."

"He came in with a group last night. They had fish n' chips; haggis, neeps and tatties; and our sausage rolls," owner David Wolff tells blogTO.

"He was super nice and charming. His first time in The Caledonian."

Wolff also calls him "a great guy."

The Caledonian has been open since 2010, and Donna herself hails from Huntly in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

While Myers is from Scarborough, he does have distant Scottish ancestry, so if you're looking to catch a glimpse of the movie star you might want to try hanging out in other bars that serve Scottish food.