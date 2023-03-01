There's a huge butter tart festival near Toronto this spring

If the thought of a sweet, deliciously-gooey butter tart makes your mouth water, an entire street festival dedicated to the Canadian baked good is coming this spring.

Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival is returning to Midland, Ontario on June 10, 2023 to celebrate the best butter tarts in the province.

The festival will have a staggering number of anywhere between 150,000 to 200,000 butter tarts available for sale, and draw in approximately 60,000 visitors for the event.

Attendees will be able to shop all sorts of butter tarts and tart-themed goodies from 200 vendors and food trucks, and enjoy free entertainment suitable for all ages.

You could even take part in their Butter Tart Trot, a charity run for kids with lots of butter tarts en route, swag, medals and chip timing.

The festival will have several contests to award prizes for the best butter tarts in Ontario. Both professional and amateur home bakers will compete before this year's best in show winner is crowned.

Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival will run from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. downtown Midland.

If all this talk of butter tarts has you salivating, check out some of Toronto's best butter tarts to satisfy your sweet tooth craving in the meantime.