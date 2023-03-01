Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
makimono toronto

Toronto sushi restaurant hit with 11 infractions by health inspectors

A Toronto sushi restaurant was just nailed with 11 infractions by health inspectors on the last day of February.

Makimono at 634 Dixon Rd. in Etobicoke was issued a conditional pass for the 11 infractions. 

The restaurant serves standard Japanese fare with a menu that includes a lot of sushi, as well as rice bowls, teriyaki and other Asian fare such as pad thai, General Tao's chicken and beef with broccoli.

It's actually a chain of restaurants with Ontario locations in Whitby, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa and Bowmanville.

Of the 11 infractions, two were crucial, five were significant and three were minor.

The two crucial infractions were for failing "to protect food from contamination or adulteration" and "to ensure storage shelves designed to protect against contamination."

The five significant infractions included failing to ensure equipment surfaces were clean and failing to protect against the breeding of pests.

The three minor infractions included one for failing to protect against contamination by hair (ew).

The restaurant also had one other infraction which was for failing "to ensure completion of food handling training by food handler or supervisor."

The full list of infractions can be found on the DineSafe website.

makimono toronto

The full list of infractions listed on DineSafe.

Since the restaurant received a conditional pass, Makimono is allowed to remain open on Dixon Rd. while they work to resolve their issues.

Lead photo by

Makimono
