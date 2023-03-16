Jully Black surprised a Toronto food vendor at Scotiabank Arena by trying their food

Jully Black recently tried food from a local Toronto vendor at Scotiabank Arena, and they were "blessed and honoured to be able to serve her."

A photo was posted to Wicked Carib's Instagram this week showing the singer who's been making headlines for her performance of Canada's national anthem holding up some of their items at a Raptors game.

Wicked Carib serves halal and vegan food inspired by Trinidad and Tobago, like doubles, stews and curry. They can be found in section 110 of Scotiabank Arena and at their storefront in Scarborough, and were once known as Leela's before rebranding to a new name.

Jully Black tried their jerk chicken burger and a roti, which was served to her by in-arena host Mark Strong.

Unfortunately, the Wicked Carib team didn't get to meet her, but they were still very pleased and surprised to find out she tried their food.

"She was excited to try our food," Wicked Carib chef/owner Annie Khan

"I thanked her via chat on Instagram. She replied with a heart emoji. [She's] very humble and kind I would say. I and my co-chef and owner were stoked. Felt honoured to be able to serve our food to an artist, truly a blessing."

Raptors commentators have also tried the Wicked Carib's food, as the vendor was highlighted for a Caribbean Night at Scotiabank Arena on February 23, during Black History Month.