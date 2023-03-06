Toronto cafe abruptly shuts down with almost no warning

A Toronto cafe that was known for its tea has just let people know that they've ceased operations effective immediately.

Hestia was reputed for being one of the best sources for a cup of tea in this city, but now they've closed down for good after 10 years in business.

Their location in the TD Bank Tower was stocked with all-natural organic teas with around 20 flavours available at the time, and the Hestia brand itself originated in Montreal.

The cafe took to social media to let everyone know about the immediate closure.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that Hestia will cease operations effective immediately," the cafe wrote.

"We built three cafes, assembled a team of passionate baristas, created thousands of meaningful relationships, made true friends, and created unforgettable memories."

The post has lots of comments from sad tea and coffee lovers, with many comments in French.

"I'm crying I was literally just abt to go and saw it wasn't on ritual and so I checked if hours were diff on maps and now I'm heart broken," someone commented.

"SAD!! :( not how I wanted to start my Monday," one person wrote.

"This is so sad," someone else commented. "Thanks for 10 years of the best turmeric ginger latte in the financial district!"

"This is beyond sad," commented another person. "Thank you for fostering such a great sense community in the path and financial district. will deeply miss the smiling faces, great coffee, and especially hestia happy hour!"

Hestia posted the news to social media on the morning of March 6.