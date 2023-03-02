Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
chicken big mac canada

The Chicken Big Mac people have been asking for is coming to McDonald's in Canada

The Chicken Big Mac is coming to McDonald's locations in Canada in just a matter of days, and if you weren't aware that some people out there have been begging for the item, now you know.

It's not a totally brand new invention for McDonald's, as similar items have been available in places like the United Kingdom, United States, Egypt and India previously.

This version of it does have a Toronto connection: it was actually created by a chef from here.

People have been asking for Chicken Big Macs in this country for months and months.

Many people have tweeted at McDonald's Canada, tagging them and asking them to release the special item here.

And for months, McDonald's has been responding that it's not a real menu item.

A McDonald's worker even tweeted about someone asking for chicken instead of beef in their Big Mac at a Canadian drive-thru.

People have been excited to try the sandwich, imagining it'll be something they'll want all the time.

Everyone's wait is now over, as the Chicken Big Mac will be available in Toronto and across Canada on March 7.

Lead photo by

@chelsey_sworld
