The Chicken Big Mac people have been asking for is coming to McDonald's in Canada

The Chicken Big Mac is coming to McDonald's locations in Canada in just a matter of days, and if you weren't aware that some people out there have been begging for the item, now you know.

i gotchu Mike. it’s finally coming, Mar. 7. the official Chicken Big Mac is almost here. https://t.co/klRtJJezJZ — McDonald's 🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) March 2, 2023

It's not a totally brand new invention for McDonald's, as similar items have been available in places like the United Kingdom, United States, Egypt and India previously.

@McDonaldsCanada



Micky Dee's.

You Have to step up your Canadian Game.



Over in the UK "Chicken Big Mac's" are all the rage.



In the U.S. they have the mix and match sandwiches.



What bold daring thing do we get in Canada



"Bacon on a Big Mac".



Wow hold me back.



just sayin — sǝɯɐſ 🏒🍺🏈⚽🍁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇦 (@SmokingLeaf_Fan) February 25, 2022

This version of it does have a Toronto connection: it was actually created by a chef from here.

I’m in. Please bring Chicken Big Mac to Canada 🍁 — Kim Mihok (@hapicatART) January 25, 2022

People have been asking for Chicken Big Macs in this country for months and months.

Canada get that chicken Big Mac on your menu NOW @McDonalds — Supermalt connoisseur (@CapgunVert) February 3, 2022

Many people have tweeted at McDonald's Canada, tagging them and asking them to release the special item here.

So I have come to find @McDonaldsCorp has a chicken big mac and have decided not to release it in Canada! @McDonaldsCanada need to correct this wrong immediately! — Tmac (@tmac_og) June 5, 2022

And for months, McDonald's has been responding that it's not a real menu item.

Hey there, thanks for reaching out. Sorry to say, but the Chicken Big Mac is still not available here. You can always modify your Big Mac to match, but we don't offer it as a menu item in Canada. — McDonald's 🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) November 29, 2022

A McDonald's worker even tweeted about someone asking for chicken instead of beef in their Big Mac at a Canadian drive-thru.

this is so crazy bc someone came thru my drive thru today (canada) asking for a big mac with chicken patty instead of the beef patty https://t.co/PStXoiva3F — myde ✩ (@_summerchld) August 24, 2022

People have been excited to try the sandwich, imagining it'll be something they'll want all the time.

if that chicken big mac come to canada it’s over for my moms bank account fr — The One. (@Vex11111) August 25, 2022

Everyone's wait is now over, as the Chicken Big Mac will be available in Toronto and across Canada on March 7.