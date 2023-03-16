Toronto seafood restaurant slammed with 13 infractions by health inspectors

A Toronto restaurant known for serving seafood in plastic bags in the style of traditional boils has now been hit with 13 infractions by health inspectors.

Captain's Boil is a chain serving seafood like mussels, clams, shrimp, crab, crawfish and lobster as well as veggies like corn with various flavours and spice levels.

The outpost singled out by health inspectors is located at 5313 Yonge St.

Of the 13 infractions, just two were crucial, but six were significant, and five were minor.

The two crucial infractions were for failing "to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food areas" and for storing "potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C."

The significant infractions included failing to maintain handwashing stations with liquid soap and paper towels and for failing to equip the sanitary facility with single service towels or a dryer, as well as using food equipment not in good repair.

The minor infractions were for the food handling room not being maintained in sanitary condition, with the floors not being clean or in good repair and ceiling not in good repair.

You can find the full list of infractions listed out on the DineSafe website.

This location of Captain's Boil was issued a conditional pass so they are allowed to remain open while working to resolve their issues.