Amy Carlberg
Posted 57 minutes ago
Toronto bakery hit with 10 infractions by health inspectors

Toronto health inspectors just issued a conditional pass to a Korean bakery for 10 infractions.

Canaan Cake Centre at 11 Spring Garden Ave. in North York was issued the conditional pass on March 16.

The bakery is known for making traditional Korean walnut cakes with fillings like red bean or custard, and other treats.

Of the 10 infractions, just one was crucial. Four of them were significant and five infractions were minor.

The one crucial infraction was for failing to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

The four significant infractions included failing to maintain handwashing stations with liquid soap and paper towels, and for failing to maintain records of pest control measures taken.

As for the five minor infractions, they included the food handling room not being kept free from materials and equipment not regularly used, and not being maintained with the ceiling in good repair and clean floors.

All of the infractions for Canaan Cake Centre can be found on the DineSafe website.

Full list infractions on the DineSafe website.

They received a conditional pass, which means Canaan Cake Centre can remain open as they work to resolve their issues.

Lead photo by

Canaan Cake Centre
