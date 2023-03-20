Reusable water bottles recalled in Canada due to toxic metal presence

Reusable water bottles have just been recalled in Canada because of the presence of lead, which is "highly toxic."

You should "immediately stop using" Bindle Bottles if you have one due to the chemical hazard of containing lead, according to the Canadian government's recall site.

Bindle Bottles in 32oz, 24oz, 20oz and 13oz sizes in all colours are being recalled, as well as a 24oz bottle that's part of their "Puppy Pack."

The bottles are notable for containing an extra storage area so you can store items other than just water.

"The recalled product may contain excess amounts of lead on the small soldering dot in the bottom storage compartment, posing an exposure risk to lead if unpackaged food is placed in the dry storage compartment," reads the recall.

"Lead is highly toxic, especially to children."

The recall also states that exposure to lead can result in death, and is associated with a range of serious health effects including anemia, vomiting and diarrhea.

The company also put out their own safety notice about the voluntary recall on social media, with a recall page of its own online.

The statement says that the dry storage component of the bottle should not be used, however, the stainless steel interior of the water bottle is unaffected by the issue, and you can continue to use it for storing liquids and drinking.

The company reported that 400 units of the affected product were sold in Canada from June 2019 to January 2023.

The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of March 7. You can contact the company to receive a free repair kit.