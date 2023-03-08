One of Toronto's best barbecue joints just permanently closed a location

One of the best barbecue restaurants in Toronto known for their ribs and mac n' cheese has permanently closed a location.

Beach Hill Smokehouse has been turning the heads of barbecue lovers for a decent number of years now, but sadly closed one of its locations recently, leaving food fans with one less spot for brisket.

The restaurant didn't really formally announce it, but their Danforth location is now gone.

Beach Hill is co-owned by Darien List from Buffalo and pitmaster Terrence Hill from Dallas.

List tells blogTO that the location closed simply because the lease was up and they decided not to renew, especially as the location was relatively close to their Main St. location in the Upper Beaches.

He isn't aware of what might be happening to the Danforth space and says they'll "see what the fans want" when it comes to the future of the business in general, so if you want a Beach Hill in your neighbourhood, speak up about it!

Beach Hill's locations in the Upper Beaches and at 2190C Bloor St. W. remain open.

The last day for Beach Hill Smokehouse on the Danforth was December 31, 2022.