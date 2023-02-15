Toronto startup just raised $17 million to make home-cooked meals for everyone

A Toronto startup has just announced they've secured $17 million in series seed funding.

Cookin is an app that connects people with homemade meals by chefs for delivery.

They've invited splashy chefs who've been known for working at top restaurants to do special "drops," like Charlotte Langley, Romain Avril and Rob Bragagnolo, and chef Patrick Kriss of Alo is on their advisory board.

Now, they're looking to expand in the GTA, and beyond into cities in the United States.

Imagine a DoorDash for home-cooked food. There are a few startups doing that in the US, and now Toronto’s Cookin is building such a service here. The company has also raised $17-million from Relay, Mistral, Mark Cohon, Jodi Kovitz and others. https://t.co/gnr4WRbE00 pic.twitter.com/kb8PI24K1d — SeanSilcoff (@SeanSilcoff) February 13, 2023

"This funding will help create the newest platform in the creator economy, disrupting the status quo of transactional food delivery," reads an announcement about the funding. "One that will empower talented cooks and inspire customers with a personal food experience."

They're also hiring right now for roles in design, product development, growth & marketing, and operations & finance.