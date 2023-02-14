Toronto is getting a massive all-day St. Patrick's Day party with free pancakes

Get ready to go green this St. Patrick's Day as Guinness brings a huge roster of Irish festivities to Rebel this March.

You can start your morning with a free pancake breakfast and a bowl of Lucky Charms cereal before taking in some live music and watching Irish dancers on the main stage.

You can also split your time between two side rooms that feature a rotation of DJs throughout the day.

The event is also expected to have 3 outdoor patios with a variety of different party games, including life-size beer pong.

The Guinness St. Patrick’s Day party will take place on Saturday March 18th at 11 Polson Street. It is set to run from 11:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are divided into four different entry times, and can be purchased online.