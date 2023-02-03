Toronto restaurant ranked the most beautiful views in Canada

What restaurant in Toronto has the best views? Depending on who you ask, that answer might vary significantly, all thanks to the sheer number of restaurants in the city that boast dazzling sights.

However, one restaurant reigns supreme, according to a study by HawaiianIslands.com. Using data on TripAdvisor, the travel site identified restaurants around the world that reviewers most frequently highlighted for their beautiful views.

The phrase "beautiful view" was used to collate a list of restaurants in 126 countries and every U.S. state, with data collected in March 2022.

According to the study, Mama's Fish House on the Hawaiian island of Maui was ranked as the restaurant with the most beautiful views in the world (1,202 mentions in TripAdvisor reviews).

360 The Restaurant at the CN Tower in Toronto placed first with the most picturesque views of any Canadian restaurant.

Home of the world's highest wine cellar, the rotating restaurant features a menu full of Canadian specialties and market-fresh ingredients from coast to coast.

Its ranking might not be a surprise to those who have visited the restaurant, and soaked in the full-circle views of Toronto all while 351 metres (1,151 feet) above the ground.

The restaurant also managed to place fifth on the site's top 10 global list.

According to HawaiianIslands.com's study, the top 10 restaurants with the most beautiful views in the world are:

Mama's Fish House - Paia, U.S. Aqua Shard - London, U.K. Sunset Monalisa - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Rock Bar - Jimbaran, Indonesia 360 The Restaurant at the CN Tower - Toronto, Canada Fontanella Tea Garden - Mdina, Malta Limbus Resto Bar - Cusco, Peru Ristorante Bagni Delfino - Sorrento, Italy Mudbrick Vineyard & Restaurant - Oneroa, New Zealand CE LA VI - Singapore, Singapore

The top 10 Canadian restaurants with most beautiful views are:

360 The Restaurant at the CN Tower - Toronto, Ontario Skylon Tower Revolving Dining Room - Niagara Falls, Ontario Sky Bistro - BANFF, Alberta Prime Steakhouse Niagara Falls - Niagara Falls, Ontario Watermark Fallsview Dining - Niagara Falls, Ontario The Juniper Bistro - Banff, Alberta Lakeview Lounge - Lake Louise, Alberta Five Sails Restaurant - Vancouver, B.C. Niagara-on-the-Lake Golf Club Restaurant - Niagara Falls, Ontario Cactus Club Cafe English Bay - Vancouver, B.C.

You can explore all of the study's findings and rankings here.