Toronto is getting an indoor Asian street food competition

An exciting street food competition is coming to Toronto, and you'll have the opportunity to judge some of the best dishes Asia has to offer.

The Asian Food Battle 2023 Japan vs Taiwan, hosted by Three Headed Dragon Inc., will take place at the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre for one day only this spring.

The event is a friendly cross-cultural street food competition between the most delectable Japanese and Taiwanese street foods.

With regular admission, you'll receive six food battle samples, including three Japanese dishes and three Taiwanese dishes, along with a tea sampling.

You'll also have the opportunity choose the winning dishes in each category (noodle, savoury dish, and sweets).

The event will feature a dazzling fashion show with kimono and cosplay, and guests are also encouraged to sport their best costumes or traditional garments.

All 0f the savoury treats and drinks will be priced at $6 or under, and with endless options to choose from, get ready for a day full of indulgence.

The Asian Food Battle 2023 takes place at 6 Garamond Ct on March 12 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

General admission tickets are on sale now, and are priced at $39.73 until Feb. 19. Prices will increase to $49.82 after Feb. 20, so make sure to grab your tickets early to guarantee admission.