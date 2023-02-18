Toronto is getting a food and drink festival with fire pits and live music

If you're looking for something to keep you warm this February, look no further than the Henderson Winter Warm Up Beer and Cask Festival.

The festival is set to take place on Saturday, February 25, and is expected to feature drinks from over a dozen breweries.

You can keep warm indoors while listening to live music, choosing from tons of different draft or cask beers and grabbing a bite to eat from one of several food vendors.

If you need a breath of fresh air, you can head outside and roast marshmallows around a huge fire pit.

The Henderson Winter Warmup Beer and Cask Festival will take place on Saturday, February 25 at 128a Sterling Road, Toronto, and will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $37.44, and are available online.