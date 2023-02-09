Here's what to expect from Toronto's biggest winter beer festival

Toronto's largest craft beer festival is returning to Roundhouse Park for its eighth run next month.

Expect the usual apres-ski party-vibes, live DJ, along with 40 drink vendors at the event. Aside from beer, wine, cider and non-alcoholic beverages like hot chocolate will be served as well.

Food will be available for purchase from five different food trucks as well as 10 other vendors selling the likes of poutine, pretzels and sandwiches.

There will be ongoing entertainment throughout the day including campfires, a photo station, dance party and games such as corn hole and giant jenga.

You can choose to dress up in your most stylish winter outfit for a chance at winning best costume.

While the event is largely outdoors, there will also be indoor experiences and warming areas which will come in handy if the temperatures are below zero.

Ticket prices start at $35 and proceeds will go to support the Toronto Railway Museum.

Once in, you can purchase tokens to sample food and drinks from the vendors. Any leftover tokens will be used to support the Ride to Conquer Cancer and the Downie Wenjack Fund for Indigenous reconciliation.

Roundhouse Craft Beer Fest happens on March 4 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 255 Bremner Blvd.