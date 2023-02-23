Toronto restaurant closes doors after 11 years and moves out of neighbourhood

A super duper popular Tibetan restaurant in Toronto has announced the closure of its original location, more than 10 years after opening.

The original digs of Tibet Kitchen in Parkdale at 1544 Queen Street West has a limited life span, officially closing on Monday, March 6.

"Over the past 11 years, you have welcomed and supported us for which we will be forever grateful. Thank you for all the memories and support," read a post from the Instagram associated with the restaurant.

But no tears are needed. While the Parkdale era is ending, they're set for a new stint on Queen West.

The restaurant and its delicious momos are relocating less than 3 kilometres away near Bathurst St.

According to the Instagram post, the restaurant owners had already owned this West Queen West property, making the transition that much smoother.

The new place must undergo a few renovations before reopening to the public.

"We look forward to serving you authentic Tibetan cuisine at our new location and hope to see you all in our new location 757 Queen St West," read the post, from owner Garad D. Serdok.