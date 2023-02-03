Thai restaurant gets 9 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

A Thai restaurant in Toronto was flagged by health inspectors this week after they detected several infractions.

The Friendly Thai, located at 223 Roncesvalles Avenue, is a neighbourhood staple for authentic Thai dishes, including red curry, coconut soup, and of course, pad Thai.

The restaurant received a conditional pass notice on Feb. 1 after health inspectors found nine infractions, two of them crucial, three of them significant, and four of them minor.

The crucial infractions involved failing to "ensure storage shelves designed to protect against contamination," and failing to "protect food from contamination or adulteration."

The significant infractions included failing to "ensure equipment surface cleaned as necessary," and "use food equipment not in good repair."

One of the minor infractions was listed as failing to "ensure equipment surface sanitized as necessary."

A full list of the infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

Despite receiving nine infractions, the restaurant managed to walk away with a conditional pass notice and remains open as staff begin working through the flagged issues.