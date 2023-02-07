Bakery flagged for a whopping 20 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Toronto health inspectors just slapped a bakery with what added up to 20 infractions.

Terra Nova Bakery and Pastry at 2896 Dufferin St. was hit with the large number of infractions on February 3.

They make all kinds of baked goods and cakes, as well as breakfasts, sandwiches, and mains like cutlets and lasagna.

Of the 20 infractions, three were crucial, seven were significant and nine were minor.

Crucial infractions included failure to "ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food" and "protect food from contamination or adulteration."

The significant infractions included "handwashing stations not conveniently accessible by food handlers" and failing to "sanitize multi-service articles after use" and "maintain records of pest control measures taken" as well as issues with the food equipment and utensils.

The nine minor infractions included failing to protect against the entry of pests, as well as the ceiling, floors and walls of the food handling room not being clean and in good repair.

A full list of the infractions can be found on the DineSafe website.

Although the bakery received 20 infractions, they still managed to received a conditional pass and can stay open while they work to correct their numerous issues.