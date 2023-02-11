Mississauga is getting a Middle Eastern food festival next month

Three full days of Arabian food, music, art and culture is coming to Mississauga for the first time ever next month.

Taste of the Middle East is a brand new annual festival starting in March 2023. Organizers say they're drawing inspiration from the mystical Middle Eastern folk tales collection 'One Thousand and One Nights'.

Set to take place at the Mississauga Convention Centre, this cultural celebration promises to transform the space and transport patrons to the vibrant streets and souks of the Middle East.

While the event's highlight has to be an array of Middle Eastern food, music is also in order. Live performances will come to the stage from some of the best artists of the local Arab-Canadian community.

Additionally, you can shop from over 60 vendors in the house for different goods such as arts, jewellery, clothings and artisans.

Taste of the Middle East kicks off on March 17 at 75 Derry Rd W, Mississauga and runs through the weekend.