Eat & Drink
Nika Petrosian
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

whisky tasting toronto

You can taste expensive whisky in a magnificent Toronto event space next month

Eat & Drink
Nika Petrosian
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Whisky lovers rejoice! The LCBO will be hosting a whisky dinner at an event venue in Toronto that many people might not even know exists.

Attendees will be able to try a number of different whiskies alongside a dinner serve at the event. The featured spirits are part of a limited-edition collection of seven single-malt whiskies.

It all takes place at the Aperture Room inside the Thornton-Smith Building this coming March. The space near Yonge and Dundas is on the third floor and is a site to behold.

The space, which features massive skylights and original exposed brick walls, was named after one of the building's longtime tenants, the Toronto Camera Centre.

The tasting will be led by spirits expert and whisky educator Dante Concepcion Jr., and will be held on Thursday March 23 from 6:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets aren't cheap so you'll need to dish out at least $245 to attend. They can be purchased via the LCBO's Vintages website.

Lead photo by

Adam Jaime
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Cafe and catering company gets 10 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

You can taste expensive whisky in a magnificent Toronto event space next month

10 bars in Toronto for queer nightlife

Mississauga is getting a Middle Eastern food festival next month

Ontario to introduce new 'pop can tax' this spring

Rol San is closing its Spadina location after 28 years and relocating

This is why you're expected to tip at independent Toronto cafes but not Tim Hortons

Founder of beloved supermarket Fiesta Farms has died