You can taste expensive whisky in a magnificent Toronto event space next month

Whisky lovers rejoice! The LCBO will be hosting a whisky dinner at an event venue in Toronto that many people might not even know exists.

Attendees will be able to try a number of different whiskies alongside a dinner serve at the event. The featured spirits are part of a limited-edition collection of seven single-malt whiskies.

It all takes place at the Aperture Room inside the Thornton-Smith Building this coming March. The space near Yonge and Dundas is on the third floor and is a site to behold.

The space, which features massive skylights and original exposed brick walls, was named after one of the building's longtime tenants, the Toronto Camera Centre.

The tasting will be led by spirits expert and whisky educator Dante Concepcion Jr., and will be held on Thursday March 23 from 6:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets aren't cheap so you'll need to dish out at least $245 to attend. They can be purchased via the LCBO's Vintages website.