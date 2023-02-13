Toronto sushi restaurant has permanently closed after 25 years

A Toronto restaurant that was a go-to for sushi for 25 years has now suddenly announced they're permanently closed.

Anyone trying to visit Sushi Time on Queen recently has been greeted by signs saying they've now shut down.

The spot served typical Japanese restaurant fare, with sushi on the menu as well as noodles, teriyaki and fried rice. Its location near Queen and Spadina in an area with lots of foot traffic made it a convenient stop for a meal during a day of shopping or nights out.

The signs in their windows have a QR code on them that's also on their social media along with a closure announcement.

"We are sad to announce SUSHITIME JAPANESE RESTAURANT will be closing," reads the announcement.

"We would like to thank you for the support and love over 25 years and was pleasure serving to you every day."

Sushi Time has been closed since February 1.