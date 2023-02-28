Popular Sri Lankan restaurant opening its first Toronto location

A popular Sri Lankan restaurant in Ontario that serves fries topped with ice cream and cake is soon going to be opening its first ever Toronto location.

Not only will it be their first location for Cucini Xpress in Toronto, it'll also be their second location ever.

The first location of Cucini Xpress is in Whitby, and it's gained a reputation for items like kothu roti, lamprais and biryani. However, they also draw inspiration from cultures beyond Sri Lanka, with options like fried rice, pasta, jerk dishes and fried chicken.

But back to those fries.

In addition to all that, they also serve fries topped with combinations like ice cream, fried chicken and hot honey, or red velvet cake and ice cream. You can also get fries loaded up with mutton curry, calamari or hot butter shrimp.

The restaurant was opened by siblings San and Mirna, who started out with a catering business called Cucini during lockdowns prior to opening their first brick-and-mortar in Whitby.

Cucini Xpress recently posted on social media announcing that their second-ever location will be opening in downtown Toronto but didn't specify an exact address or opening date.

Keep an eye on socials for Cucini Xpress for updates.