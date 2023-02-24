Popular air fryer recalled in Canada for potential fire hazards

Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 56 minutes ago
Kitchen appliances company Cosori is recalling more than 2.2 million of its best selling air fryers sold in North America due to wire connections that can overheat and pose a potential burn and fire hazard. 

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada announced the joint recall on Thursday, which affects certain models of Cosori-branded air fryers. 

The company reported that over 250,000 units of the affected product were sold in Canada, over 2 million in the U.S., and over 20,000 in Mexico.

The affected products were sold from March 2019 to December 2022. 

According to Health Canada, the company has received 205 reports globally as of February 2023. This includes 56 reports in Canada of the air fryers "catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking."

There have also been 23 reports of minor property damage globally, and 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries, including four reports in Canada. 

Health Canada is advising those who own an affected model of the air fryer to immediately stop using the product and request a free replacement unit by registering online at www.recall.cosori.com. No receipt is required to receive a replacement unit. 

The recall involves Cosori air fryers with the following model numbers: CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP258-AF, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR.

Lead photo by

Cosori
