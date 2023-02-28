Bakery flagged with 14 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

A bakery in Toronto was flagged by health inspectors this week after they detected multiple infractions.

R Bakery Cafe, located at 326 Marlee Avenue received a conditional pass notice on Feb. 27 after inspectors found 14 infractions, four of them crucial, three of them significant, and seven of them minor.

The bakery has two locations and offers a plethora of breakfast eats, sandwiches, pizzas, and sweet treats like fruit tarts, cupcakes, and brownies. The cafe is also well known for its custom cakes, which come in flavours such as custard, tiramisu, chocolate, and vanilla.

The four crucial infractions included failing to "ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food," failing to "protect food from contamination or adulteration," and storing "ice in unsanitary manner."

The significant infractions included failing to "maintain records of pest control measures taken."

Most of the minor infractions listed were related to sanitary conditions in the bakery's food-handling room.

A full list of the infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

Despite finding 14 infractions, inspectors granted the bakery a conditional pass notice and the business will remain open as staff begin working through the flagged issues.