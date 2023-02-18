Toronto convenience store permanently closes after owner unexpectedly dies

A very busy Filipino convenience store has shuttered after the loveable owner and clerk unexpectedly died.

Philippine Variety Store in St. James Town at Wellesley and Parliament is no more, alerting customers of the terrible circumstances with a handwritten message on the door.

"With a heavy heart, we must inform you that Leonida McNabb, the owner of the store, has passed away peacefully from health complications on Tuesday November 29," reads the message.

Specializing in Filipino products and goods, the store had a wide selection of frozen, fresh and pantry staples and was known for McNabb's kindness.

"Regrettably, there is nobody available to run the store, and this store will remain closed until we decide how to proceed. For now, please join us as we grieve and remember our mom," finished the message.

An obituary for 64-year-old Leonida McNabb, who also went by Nida, indicates she is survived by her three children and family back in the Philippines.

A visitation for McNabb was held in December and she was buried in Westminster Cemetery a day late.

Notes attached to the obituary from McNabb's friends and customers recall her friendly demeanour.



"Your Cabbagetown family will miss your infectious smile and laughter and humble presence, we will miss you dearly," read one of those notes.

A few months have passed, but the store has yet to reopen to faithful customers.