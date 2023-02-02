Toronto Filipino restaurant serving up homestyle dishes and sweets closes

A Toronto homestyle Filipino joint selling take-out classic dishes has closed its doors for good.

Philippine Island Cuisine at 1071 Danforth Road in Scarborough is no more, leaving a void in the neighbourhood.

Reviews on Yelp and Google raved about their delicious plates, including pork adobo and giniling, halo-halo, empanadas and bicol express.

It also sold many Filipino products including phone cards, soft drinks, creams, chips and other savoury snacks.

The exact reason for the closing is unknown at the time of publication, however, Google and local food bloggers have confirmed the place has ceased operations.

blogTO reached out to the restaurant on Facebook, which has yet to respond to our inquiries.

Many of the restaurant reviews talk about the hospitable owner, Loli, who is often described as very friendly. "In the Summer of 2020, I gained 10 lbs eating her delicious food!" read one positive comment.

Photos from the website show Island Cuisine also sold fried chicken buckets and offered catering options, with one picture showcasing a giant suckling pig - lechon.

Sadly, restaurant closings are too familiar in the city and it hurts to see small, independent joints like Philippine Island Cuisine close.