Toronto sushi restaurant will be forced to close after 20 years unless it finds new owners

A sushi restaurant that's been a mainstay in its neighbourhood in Toronto for 20 years says they need to find new owners or else the spot faces permanent closure.

Osaka Sushi is a reliable joint for dine-in and takeout sushi along the strip between Dundas and Keele on Bloor West, not far from Dundas West station.

The restaurant has been listed for sale, but as desperation grows to find a buyer the current owners are saying that time is running out for the spot.

"My husband and I have operated and worked at this business for the past nine years and while it has been rewarding and we loved being business owners, we are trying to sell the business so that we can pursue new adventures," owner Jennifer Choi tells blogTO. They also never closed during lockdowns.

"We started the process of trying to sell about two years ago and while we have had two serious offers, both offers never closed and now we are stuck with no love left for this process."

At 1620 Bloor St. West, the restaurant is listed for a quick sell price of $65,000 and comes with a transferable liquor license, a good quality exhaust hood, a walk-in cooler, storage space, and even a small backyard the staff have turned into a garden.

"It's where we have staff meetings in the summer months and where we like to sit and relax while we watch the TTC trains go by. It's a truly iconic Toronto moment to watch the trains go by as we dine on fresh sushi and share a human moment with those who matter the most to us," says Choi.

"We really don't want to auction off everything and leave. That would break my heart."

Although the business is on the market, Choi is concerned that the right prospective restaurateur "will never see this gem of an opportunity."