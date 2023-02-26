Eat & Drink
Nika Petrosian
Posted 3 hours ago
I Heart Beer and Taco Tour

Ontario is getting a new taco and beer festival that will stop in 13 different cities

Have you ever dreamed of spending your day with a beer in one hand and a taco in the other? Look no further – the I Heart Beer and Taco Tour will be making its round all over Ontario, from February until June!

I Heart Beer has been hosting events annually since 2017, with an emphasis on showcasing local breweries, cideries, distilleries and food vendors.

This year, the festival will be making stops in Hamilton, Ottawa, Kitchener, London, Niagara, Markham, Peterborough, Guelph, Kingston, Barrie, and Milton, before ending the tour with the Great Ontario Beerfest in Kitchener. 

This year will be the first time the festival will be stopping in Milton, Barrie, Peterborough and Ottawa. 

Along with beers, ciders and tacos, the I Heart Beer and Taco festival is also set to have live music throughout the day.

If you need to take a breather, you can take a break and play a few rounds of pong, foosball, or classic tabletop games like Battleship, Guess Who or Jenga. 

The event also prides itself on providing drinking water for free, and tons of seating space  where you can unwind and digest after a few hours of snacking and drinking. 

If you want to join in on the fun with some friends but don’t feel like drinking, I Heart Beer also offers $10 admission at the door for designated drivers.

Admission generally starts around $15 and will increase as the date of the festival approaches, with the tour's first stop being in Hamilton on Feb. 25. 

Tickets for each specific location as well as the full list of tour dates are available through I Heart Beer’s Linktree, and can be purchased online! The Hamilton and Ottawa dates have already sold out. 

