Nestle to stop selling Delissio pizza in Canada

Nestlé is winding down its frozen meals and Delissio pizza businesses in Canada, and will soon stop selling them entirely.

The company announced the decision on Wednesday, citing reinvestment strategy as the reason for the exit.

The cuts will help Nestlé focus on categories that "support long-term business growth." These include ice cream, coffee and drinks, confectionery, pet food, infant foods and supplements, health science products, food service, and water.

The complete exit of Delissio, Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine, and Life Cuisine will span over a period of six months.

Too bad about Lean Cuisine but good that Nestle gets out of the Frozen Delissio pizza business.

Shrinkflation gone wild.

The box is a large but inside,they can’t even form a small sized round pizza. Their small “ovalizer”pizza just doesn’t cut it! Stick to your chocolates Nestle — Spiffy (@spiffyagain) February 2, 2023

"Nestlé Canada attributes much of its long-term success to its ability to adapt and evolve within the industry," said the food company’s president and CEO John Carmichael. "We look forward to continuing to offer Canadians great Nestlé products now, and in the future."

That’s too bad. Those pizzas all loved by us. I wish @Nestle would have instead opened up some production here. I can see the challenge for them relying solely on US production to meet Canadian demand, the margins here were thin. Surprised they decided to capitulate 🤷🏼 — The absolute at large (@boycottbobble) February 2, 2023

The company also said in its press release that it does not have a factory in Canada that’s dedicated to manufacturing its pizza and frozen meal products. Nestlé will work with its Canadian retail partners to execute this exit plan.

Too much sodium in them anyway. — Beverley Smith (@BevSmithWrites) February 2, 2023

If one of your favourite frozen foods is on Nestlé's chopping block, you might want to stock up on it within the next six months.