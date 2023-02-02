Eat & Drink
Posted 2 hours ago
Nestle to stop selling Delissio pizza in Canada

Nestlé is winding down its frozen meals and Delissio pizza businesses in Canada, and will soon stop selling them entirely.

The company announced the decision on Wednesday, citing reinvestment strategy as the reason for the exit.

The cuts will help Nestlé focus on categories that "support long-term business growth." These include ice cream, coffee and drinks, confectionery, pet food, infant foods and supplements, health science products, food service, and water.

The complete exit of Delissio, Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine, and Life Cuisine will span over a period of six months.

"Nestlé Canada attributes much of its long-term success to its ability to adapt and evolve within the industry," said the food company’s president and CEO John Carmichael. "We look forward to continuing to offer Canadians great Nestlé products now, and in the future."

The company also said in its press release that it does not have a factory in Canada that’s dedicated to manufacturing its pizza and frozen meal products. Nestlé will work with its Canadian retail partners to execute this exit plan.

If one of your favourite frozen foods is on Nestlé's chopping block, you might want to stock up on it within the next six months.

Delissio/Facebook
