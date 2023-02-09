The NBA is opening its first restaurant in Toronto

Toronto will soon be home to the first ever NBA Courtside Restaurant.

The 10,000-square-foot space in downtown Toronto will be totally sports-themed, from art by the likes of Kwest and Victor Solomon, to the food and drinks menu.

Top plays from the NBA season and iconic moments from NBA history will be on view throughout the massive space, and there will also be outdoor and private dining, plus a retail space.

At the retail space, you should be able to find official NBA and NBA Courtside Restaurant merch, as well as brands like 47, New Era, Mitchell & Ness and Wilson. Their website also states that you'll be able to order merch directly to your table.

The "culinary ambassador" for NBA Courtside Restaurant will be chef Erica Karbelnik, a local industry vet who's won on Top Chef Canada and Chopped Canada.

According to the restaurant's website, Karbelnik "will oversee the development of a globally inspired menu."

NBA Courtside Restaurant is slated to open in Toronto in spring 2023 at 15 Queens Quay East which is just a short walk from Scotiabank Arena where the Toronto Raptors play.