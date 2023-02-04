Turkish restaurant flagged for 8 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

A Turkish restaurant and cafe chain in Toronto was flagged by health inspectors at one of its locations this week after several infractions were detected.

Mado's downtown location at 144 Yonge Street is well known for offering flavourful Turkish breakfast platters, gozleme (stuffed flatbread), and a wide selection of baklava.

The restaurant received a conditional pass notice on Feb. 1 after health inspectors found eight infractions, six of them significant, one of them minor, and one categorized as "other."

The significant infractions included failing to "ensure equipment surface cleaned as necessary," failing to "keep toxic substance in container bearing identifying label," and failing to "maintain handwashing stations (liquid soap and paper towels)."

The minor infraction involved failing to "protect against entry of pests."

The full list of infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

Although Mado's downtown location received multiple infractions, it received a conditonal pass notice from health inspectors and remains open as staff begin working through the highlighted issues.