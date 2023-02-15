Toronto's iconic Lakeview Restaurant is closing but it's not going to be forever

After a very strange Instagram announcement, it appears Toronto's favourite diner isn't dead, but it won’t be the same.

On Tuesday afternoon the Instagram account from the Ossington and Dundas diner the Lakeview Restaurant shared a message stating the restaurant would close - prompting waves of panic through the city.

The shocking message didn't indicate what was happening with the restaurant if it was a forever closure or just a little hiatus.

Well, after speaking with the owners it's safe to say the place isn't closing, but it won't return to its current state.

Co-owner Fadi Hakim said the 91-year-old diner is going through a much-needed refresh.

"So we’re basically going through some changes. We're taking on some new team members, putting on a fresh face and releasing a new and improved menu to be always open for the next 15 years."

Known for their all-day breakfast, disco fries, apple pie milkshakes and being one of the few Toronto institutions to be featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives with Guy Fieri, the Lakeview is a true city stalwart.

A name change isn't in the works - the Lakeview will always be the Lakeview - and Hakim said it will still open 24 hours a day.

As for what the renovations entail, it's unknown whether the restaurant's original finishes will be modernized or removed.

"We've had it for 15 years, so time for a refurbishing and new ideas for the next 15 years," said Hakim.

Though he couldn't confirm an exact opening date, he said diners will be welcomed back to a finished restaurant in the very near future.



Toronto has until Feb. 28 to enjoy the restaurant in its current state before it closes for a big debut.