Indian restaurant nailed with 12 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

An Indian takeout restaurant was flagged by health inspectors last week after they found multiple infractions.

Lajawab Biryani 'N' Grills, located at 264 Markham Road, offers all your classic Indian dishes, such as curries, samosas, and biryani at an affordable price.

The restaurant received a conditional pass notice on Jan. 27 after health inspectors detected 12 infractions, one of them crucial, seven of them significant, three of the minor, and one categorized as "other."

The crucial infraction involved failing to "protect food from contamination or adulteration."

The significant infractions included "use food equipment not of readily cleanable material," "handwashing stations not conveniently accessible by food handlers," and failing to "provide thermometer in refrigeration equipment."

The minor infractions included failing to "protect against entry of pests," and failing to "ensure equipment surface sanitized as necessary."

A full list of the infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

Despite receiving 12 infractions, health inspectors granted a conditional pass notice and the restaurant will remain open as staff begin working through the flagged issues.